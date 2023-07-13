US$1.3-billion LNG terminal warehouse project gets green light

The People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province has issued a decision approving the investment of the Son My liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal warehouse project in the south-central province’s Ham Tan district.

With a total investment of more than US$1.3 billion, this is one of the largest LNG terminal warehouse projects in Vietnam at present.

The project, implemented by a joint venture of PetroVietnam Gas JSC (PV GAS) and US-based AES Corporation, is expected to be put into operation in 2027, providing 3.6 million tons of LNG per year in the first phase, and 6 million tons in the second phase.

It aims to serve Son My 1 and Son My 2 gas-fueled power plants, as well as LNG import.

Binh Thuan has become one of Vietnam’s major energy centers. Currently, the province houses 48 power plants of all kinds with commercial generation, whose combined capacity totals 6,794 MW.