US tax break for Vietnamese firm using local materials

The Authority of Trade Remedies under the Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday informed that a Vietnamese enterprise exporting rectangular steel pipes to the United States has just been officially recognized by the US Department of Commerce (DOC) as eligible to participate in the certification mechanism for not using hot-rolled steel materials originating from China.

Therefore, this enterprise is eligible to enjoy an exemption of anti-circumvention duty.

During the 2022–2023 administrative review period, the Department of Commerce found that the enterprise in question submitted complete invoices and maintained well-organized archival records. This documentation enabled accurate traceability of input material origins. Based on this evidence, the DOC concluded that the steel products exported to the United States were manufactured using domestically produced hot-rolled steel, rather than imported steel from China or Taiwan whose steel products are subject to significant anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

Notably, this enterprise was previously assessed as 'not fully cooperative' during the 2023 original investigation and was therefore ineligible for the certification mechanism. However, the current recognition of its compliance reflects significant progress in transparency, proactive engagement, and improvements in document management practices. This outcome signals that Vietnamese enterprises, by meeting the stringent requirements of U.S. authorities, can indeed sustain a stable presence in the export market.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan