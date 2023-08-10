US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 features various activities in Phu Yen province

Multiple activities were held on August 10 at the general hospital of the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, the first stop of the US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23).

They included voluntary blood donation, a medical exhibition, medical examination and treatment, and drug supply, benefiting hundreds of residents.

Returning to Vietnam for the 12th time, the PP enables participants, including US and Vietnamese personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capacities and foster new and enduring friendships, according to a media release by the US Embassy in Hanoi.

This year’s mission features nearly 1500 personnel from the US and partner nations such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and the UK.

Soldiers of the US Navy and local officials donated more than 90 units of blood on the day, helping the hospital ensure its reserves.

Colonel Evan Hesel said this is the first time he has donated blood in Vietnam, adding that he will participate in humanitarian aid and natural disaster response training as part of the program.

The PP23 will last until August 18 in Phu Yen province.