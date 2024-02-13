Uruguayan newspaper carries Vietnamese Party leader’s article

The El Pueblo (People) e-newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Uruguayan Communist Party, has recently published the content of an article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the CPV’s 94th founding anniversary (February 3).

Article on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's writing on El Pueblo (People) e-newspaper (Photo: VNA)

The newspaper highlighted that Party General Secretary Trong has affirmed that Vietnam has steadfastly overcome numerous difficulties and challenges, and continues to achieve great results in different fields.



Trong emphasised that the economy continues to be a bright spot of Vietnam, with basically stable macroeconomy, and controlled inflation, public debt, and state budget overspending, and ensured major balances of the economy.



Assessing Vietnam's foreign affairs in 2023, the Party chief stressed that foreign affairs activities are an impressive and outstanding highlight, reflected through State and official visits, phone calls, and online talks of Vietnamese Party and State leaders, especially more than 40 visits of key leaders to other countries.



The newspaper quoted the Vietnamese top leader as saying that the CPV currently has relationships with 253 parties in 115 countries around the world. Regarding diplomatic relations, Vietnam has expanded and deepened relations with 193 countries, including three with special relations, six comprehensive strategic partners, and 12 strategic partners and 12 comprehensive partners. It has also become an active and responsible member of most regional and international organisations and forums.

VNA