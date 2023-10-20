Underwear model Ngoc Trinh nabbed for causing social disorder

Police nabbed underwear model Ngoc Trinh for disturbing public order after the notorious model had posted videos of herself riding a large displacement motorcycle in unsafe postures.

At the police station, model Ngoc Trinh admitted that she did not have a motorbike driver's license but she and a man, Tran Xuan Dong, drove large displacement motorbikes with dangerous and offensive driving movements and then recorded clips for posting them on social networks to get more likes. Her clips have gone viral.

According to the model, in early September 2023, Dong and Ngoc Trinh drove a "Ninja" motorbike on Tran Bach Dang Street in Thu Thiem Urban Area of Thu Duc City to perform with the assistance of some people who helped record the clip when Ngoc Trinh was on a motorbike with offensive and dangerous movements such as standing with both feet on one side of the motorbike and letting go of the motorbike with both hands, sit on one side of the saddle to run by herself.

Moreover, Ngoc Trinh and Dong continued to organize and perform the act of driving a motorbike with license plate number 59A3-115.88 traveling on the road section D15 in the High-Tech Park in Tang Nhon Phu B Ward of Thu Duc City on October 6 where both motorcyclists performed dangerous driving movements, offensive positions, not wearing protective gear, lying or kneeling on the saddle.

The man confessed that the motorcycle registration certificate with license plate number 59A3-115.88 was fake and he knew it was fake but still intentionally bought the car to use because he found it cheap and liked it.

Worse, the man who taught Ngoc Trinh how to drive the motorbike in these dangerous postures had his right to use his A2 driver's license revoked by District 8 Police due to a previous alcohol violation. However, this teacher still taught model Ngoc Trinh to perform driving a large displacement motorbike to attract likes on the social network.

According to Ho Chi Minh City police, the performance of model Ngoc Trinh and Dong had a negative impact on the local security and order situation. Additionally, they filmed, edited and posted these clips on social network accounts with a large number of followers, causing negative impacts and adversely affecting security and order in cyberspace.

Last but not least, the man bought a large motorbike with fake documents for use.

Police announced to conduct of further investigation model and actress Tran Thi Ngoc Trinh, born in 1989, residing in Thu Duc City and Tran Xuan Dong, born in 1987, in District 7.

During the investigation, the police force decided to prosecute and temporarily detained Ngoc Trinh for disturbing public order while the man was prosecuted for using fake documents of agencies and organizations and disturbing public order. Those who have helped the model and the man to make clips will receive tough punishments in accordance with the law.