Model Ngoc Trinh identified motorcycle rider stretching on saddle

Thu Duc City Police decided to fine model Ngoc Trinh for two violations of the Road Traffic Law.

According to images from a video posted on the social media, the female rider was lying on the saddle while riding a motorbike without a driving license.

The police temporarily seized the motorcycle above.

Ngoc Trinh’s real name is Tran Thi Ngoc Trinh who is a model and actress, was born in 1989, and living in Thu Duc City.

As information from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, a video recording the performance of a woman riding a large displacement motorbike on the road in Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, spread on the social media.

While driving the motorbike, the woman stood up from the seat and raised her hands, even stretching her two legs to one side

The leader of Thu Duc Police directed relevant units to clarify the case.

Some images from a video related to the case