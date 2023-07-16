Two young girls trafficked abroad successfully rescued

Cao Bang Provincial Police have successfully cracked down on case 623M involving the crimes of human trafficking and the trafficking of minors under 16 years old.

They have managed to bring back two young girls who were victims of these crimes from Myanmar to Vietnam.

On the afternoon of July 15, the Criminal Police Department of Cao Bang Province Police announced the initiation of legal proceedings against four individuals. The suspects include Nguyen Thi Nguyet Hoa, 25, and her husband Dong Van Manh, 27, both residing in Nghia Hung Commune, Lang Giang District, Bac Giang Province. The other two suspects are Hoang Van Son, 17, living in Thuong Ha Commune, Bao Lac District, Cao Bang Province, and Nhan Van Dung, 18, residing in Bao Toan Commune, Bao Lac District, Cao Bang Province. These individuals are being charged with the crimes of "human trafficking" and "trafficking of minors under the age of 16".

Furthermore, temporary detention orders have been issued for three suspects, Manh, Son, and Dung. However, Hoa, who is currently taking care of a child under 36 months old, has been placed under a travel ban and is prohibited from leaving her place of residence.

Based on the investigation documents, towards the end of 2022, Dung and Son were employed at a karaoke establishment owned by Hoa and Manh in Dau Hamlet, Nghia Hung Commune, Lang Giang District, Bac Giang Province. In this capacity, Dung and Son were tasked by the owners to seek female staff members to work at the karaoke venue and participate in sex work overseas. Dung and Son were promised financial compensation for their involvement.

As for Hoa, if she successfully facilitates someone's travel to Myanmar, she will receive 5 percent of that person's monthly income. This payment is arranged by a woman named "Meo" in Myanmar.

In early February 2023, the suspects established contact and engaged in online conversations through social media. Through these interactions, they successfully recruited three young girls named H.T.V, 16, residing in Bao Lac District, Cao Bang Province, L.T.V, 15, and D.H.T, both residing in Vi Xuyen District, Ha Giang Province, to work as karaoke bar hostesses at Hoa and Manh's karaoke establishment.

At the karaoke establishment, the suspects used deceitful methods and lured the three aforementioned young girls into agreeing to work in Myanmar. Following this, Hoa and Manh directed Son and Dung to accompany the girls on a bus to Dien Chau District, Nghe An Province. From there, they proceeded with their journey to Myanmar and handed them over to a woman named "Meo" (L.T.V was under 16 years old when taken to Myanmar).

Upon successfully transporting the victims, Son and Dung received their prearranged payment of VND15 million each from Hoa and Manh.

Once in Myanmar, all three victims were coerced into participating in prostitution by the suspects. However, in early June 2023, H.T.V managed to contact her family in Vietnam and promptly reported the situation to the local authorities, seeking rescue.

Upon receiving the information, the Criminal Police Department of Cao Bang Province promptly reported and initiated an investigation into the case, taking necessary measures to clarify and verify the details.

On June 30, in collaboration with the operational unit of the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, the Criminal Police Department of Cao Bang Province successfully rescued two victims, H.T.V and L.T.V.

Only D.H.T. was transported to a different location by the suspects, so the authorities are actively working to locate and rescue her.

At present, the Investigative Police Agency of Cao Bang Province Police is conducting investigations to verify and clarify the details of the incident. They are also collecting and consolidating evidence and documentation to take appropriate legal actions against the suspects.