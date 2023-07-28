Two Tibetan bears brought to Tam Dao National Park from Binh Duong Province

Two Tibetan bears named Bonnie and Clyde are on their 1.700-km journey from Binh Duong Province in the South to Vietnam Bear Rescue Center in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province in the North.

On the morning of July 28, Animals Asia received two Tibetan bears from Di An City, Binh Duong Province, including one female and one male bear which have been raised by an individual who voluntarily decided to transfer them to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center without the requirement of any compensation.

The Binh Duong Provincial Forest Protection Department directly did procedures to hand over the two bears to Animals Asia.

According to the information of the Forest Protection Department of Binh Duong Province, the two bears have been raised for 15 to 20 years with registered chips in a family's kitchen area. The owner of the two bears is old so the family desired that the two bears will have a better condition for living.

This is the fifth rescue of the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center this year and the two bears are the 263rd and 264th bear members of the Animals Asia in Vietnam.

Some photos captured during the journey of the two Tibetan bears from Binh Duong to Vinh Phuc: