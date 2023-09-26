Two smuggling cases of iPhone 15 Pro Max to HCMC detected

Through the process of checking two passengers from Thailand and Singapore to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the functional forces detected a total of 36 iPhone 15 Pro Max mobile phones.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security in collaboration with the Tan Son Nhat Airport Customs Sub-department, the Southern Region Anti-Smuggling Control Team and the Anti-Smuggling and Investigation Department under the General Department of Customs detected and seized two consignments containing 36 mobile phones with their brand-names of iPhone 15 Pro Max being smuggled via Tan Son Nhat International Airport on September 26.

Previously, at night of September 22, the functional forces had detected a luggage of passenger Tran Nhat Son, born in 1992, residing in Go Vap District travelling from Singapore to Vietnam showing suspicious signs. Via the checking process, the functional forces detected 22 iPhone 15 Pro Max cellphones inside his luggage.

During the working session, Son admitted to buying and carrying all of the mobile phones from Singapore to Vietnam for trading. All of the cell phones are worth some VND900 billion (US$37,000).

On the other hand, on September 23, the functional forces also detected the luggage of passenger Nguyen Manh Hung, born in 1992, living in District 8 who travelled from Thailand to Vietnam with various suspicious signs. Through the checking process, the functional forces detected 14 iPhone 15 Pro Max cellphones inside his luggage.

The two cases are under investigation process for clarification.