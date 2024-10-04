Two major drug cases dismantled in HCMC

On October 4, Ho Chi Minh City Police held a ceremony to commend units for their outstanding efforts in combating drug-related crimes.

Major General Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of HCMC Police, speaks at the event.

According to the HCMC Police, recently, under the direction of the Police Department, local forces in Cu Chi District, District 6, Tan Phu District, and District 8 have successfully dismantled four drug trafficking and smuggling rings originating from Cambodia. They arrested 34 individuals, seizing 48 bricks of heroin, 79.5 kg of narcotics, two firearms, and numerous other related items.

In one notable case, District 6 police uncovered a major drug operation following an incident in which a group of individuals fired shots outside a house in Ward 14 during the early morning. Although the homeowner did not report the event, the Ward 14 police acted proactively, quickly reporting the situation and collaborating with District 6 police to arrest five suspects.

The group later admitted that the shooting was sparked by a dispute over unpaid drug transactions.

Seized firearm and bullets

In light of the incident's severity, the HCMC Police Directorate directed District 6 police to coordinate with the Criminal Police Division (PC02) and the Drug-related Crime Investigation Division (PC04) to quickly investigate and dismantle the drug trafficking network.

Seized narcotics

Within five days, the police arrested three additional accomplices, seized a gun with 16 bullets, and uncovered a drug trafficking and possession ring tied to those involved in the public disorder case.

As a result, 11 suspects have been charged with public disorder, illegal possession and use of military weapons, and drug trafficking and storage. Authorities also seized six bricks of heroin and more than 15 kilograms of narcotics.

Seized narcotics from the drug ring in District 8

Recently, under the direction of the HCMC Police Directorate and in coordination with various specialized units, District 8 police successfully dismantled a drug trafficking and smuggling ring, seizing 42 bricks of heroin and 30 kilograms of narcotics. They also summoned and arrested 19 individuals for further investigation into their criminal activities.

In recognition of these significant achievements, the District 8 Police, District 6 Police, PC04, PC02, and other involved units received commendations from the HCMC Police and the People's Committees of Districts 8 and 6.

Leaders of Districts 6 and 8, along with the Ho Chi Minh City Police leadership, present awards to police units.

Major General Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of HCMC Police, congratulated and praised the awarded forces. He urged them to continue their efforts to apprehend all individuals linked to these two drug rings.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan