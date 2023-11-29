Türkiye considers VN top priority economic partner in Asia-Pacific: Minister

Vietnam is Türkiye’s top priority economic partner in the Asia-Pacific, affirmed Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat at his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Ankara on November 29.

PM Chinh, who is on an official visit to the country, proposed the Turkish ministry and the minister himself continue to coordinate with relevant departments and sectors of both countries to promote a number of specific measures, which include studying the early initiation of negotiations for the Vietnam- Türkiye free trade agreement at an appropriate time.

Suggesting the organisation of the 8th meeting of the countries’ inter-governmental committee in Ankara in 2024, he emphasised a need to step up trade promotion and investment activities between Vietnamese and Turkish enterprises and localities. It is also necessary to open up markets, create conditions for each country's strong export products to penetrate each other's markets, and lift anti-dumping measures for their goods and services.

For his part, Bolat said the PM’s visit to Türkiye this time is a significant milestone in the celebration of the nations’ 45-year diplomatic relations and will boost effective economic cooperation between the sides. The minister noted following the initial success of their investment projects, more and more Turkish corporations and businesses are interested in the Vietnamese market.

This is especially true in Türkiye’s strong areas like construction, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods. Bolat also informed his guest of a plan to send a Turkish business delegation to Vietnam next year.