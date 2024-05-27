Transportation sector shows positive performances in first months of 2024

The transport enterprises under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises reported positive performance in the first months of the year.

The results were stated in the report of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Investment on the implementation of Resolution No.91/NQ-CP of the Government on key tasks and solutions for the implementation of the socio-economic plan and state budget estimate in 2024.

Accordingly, as for the railway sector, passenger transportation was estimated to reach 2.8 million turns, equaling 114 percent over the same period last year while the figure for cargoes was expected to gain more than two million tons, reaching 114.7 percent over the same period of 2023.

Regarding the road sector, the total volume of vehicles traveling on expressways managed by the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) was calculated to reach 27.5 million turns by the end of May, equaling 111.3 percent over the same period last year. Besides, the total revenue was expected to reach VND2,556 billion (US$100 million), gaining 113.8 percent over the same period of 2023.

As for the aviation sector, the total number of transporting passengers via airports managed by the Airport Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) was estimated to reach over 45.6 million, reaching 99 percent over the same period last year while the figure for transporting packages and cargo was calculated to reach 584,000 tons, achieving 43.8 percent over the year plan and equaling to 121 percent over the same period of 2023.

In addition, in the first five months of the year, Vietnam Airlines has served around 9.3 million passengers, equaling 40.8 percent over the year plan and 112.3 percent over the same period last year while the figure for cargo transportation was expected to reach 114,700 tons, equaling to 41.9 percent over the year plan and 138.1 percent compared with the same period of 2023.

As for the seaport sector, a total volume of cargo via seaports was estimated to reach 57.2 million tons, equaling 46 percent over the year plan and 124 percent over the same period last year.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong