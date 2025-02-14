Law

Traffic police to inspect, handle violations related to railway safety corridors

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced that traffic police will inspect and handle violations related to railway safety corridors and illegal crossings on the national railway route from February 15.

Traffic police forces at all levels will conduct synchronized enforcement according to their assigned functions, duties, routes and areas.

The enforcement will process regularly, continuously, strictly and flexibly, with a determined spirit to create positive changes in public awareness and compliance among residents living near railways.

Besides, it aims to identify existing shortcomings and propose measures to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of railway management.

Police will strictly handle cases of violations, including failure to comply with regulations on stopping, parking, U-turns and reversing at level crossings; failure to take necessary safety measures when a vehicle breaks down at level crossings; violations of railway traffic safety regulations; damage to railway infrastructure; construction, resource exploitation and other activities affecting railway safety zones.

Additionally, traffic police forces will participate in fencing off and eliminating illegal crossings.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

