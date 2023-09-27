Traffic police crack down on alcohol concentration violations

Implementing the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, the traffic police nationwide have been checking and strictly handling the violations of traffic order, especially violations on alcohol concentration.

Representatives of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security informed that from August 30 to September 21, the working teams of the Traffic Police Department had implemented their missions in many localities comprising Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, Yen Bai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Can Tho, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Binh, Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Ben Tre, Dak Lak and so on.

Via the patrols, the working teams had directly checked over 80,500 vehicles, detected and thousands of violation cases and transfered them to the police of localities for handling. Of these, there were over 2,700 violations on alcohol concentration.

Representative of the Traffic Police Department said that alcohol concentration is considered one of the main reasons causing traffic accidents so the police will crack down on violations without any restricted area or exception.

Besides, traffic police forces will also send notices to organizations, offices, agencies where violation individuals work to handle in accordance with regulations of the Party and the agencies.