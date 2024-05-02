Traffic accidents leave 138 deaths in five-day holidays

The figures were down 9.16 percent, 32.35 percent, and 1.38 percent compared to the similar holidays last year, respectively.

During the holidays from April 27 to May 1, more than 19,600 traffic inspections were organised nationwide, detecting and handling 78,254 violations, including 21,369 drink-driving cases and 21,088 speeding cases. As a result, violators were fined VND171 billion (US$7.1 million) in total, with more than 30,600 vehicles temporarily seized and 15,327 driving licences revoked.

Localities with the highest numbers of violations included Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong, the capital city of Hanoi, the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Quang Ninh, Hai Phong city, and the central province of Nghe An.

In general, the overall situation of traffic order and safety was ensured. The traffic volume soared on the first and last days of the holidays as people returned to their hometowns or travelling, leading to congestion at various gateways.

