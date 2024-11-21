Traditional medicine development drives towards specialization

The second National Medicinal Materials, Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Products Fair in 2024 was opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21.

Medicinal herbal products are displayed at the VIETRAMED EXPO 2024.

The second National Medicinal Materials, Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Products Fair in 2024 (VIETRAMED EXPO 2024) is an important trade promotion activity that supports localities and enterprises in cultivating, harvesting, processing and trading medicinal herbs, traditional medicines and medicinal products. It also connects trade and encourage businesses to invest in the development of production and value chains of high-quality herbal medicinal products.

Attending and speaking at the opening ceremony of VIETRAMED EXPO 2024, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen indicated that this event would contribute to forming a value chain linking medicinal plant farmers, businesses, and consumers; and introducing unique, typical Vietnamese medicinal herbs and herbal products to the world.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen visits the exhibition space.

Held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City from November 21 to November 23 by the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, the fair gathers 450 booths from 300 exhibitors, including organizations, enterprises and facilities in the fields of production and business of herbal medicines and traditional medicines.

Besides the fair, there are some other activities including conferences on the application of traditional medicine achievements in treatment and healthcare, the development of Vietnamese herbal medicines in the 4.0 technological revolution era and so on.

On the sidelines of the VIETRAMED EXPO 2024 opening ceremony, Doctor Do Tan Khoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Traditional Medicine Hospital, said that the traditional medicine in Ho Chi Minh City as well as the whole country has made great development in improving the capacity of medical examination and treatment, service quality and patient satisfaction. In Ho Chi Minh City, the development of traditional herbal medicine toward specialization is an accuracy orientation, contributing to making Ho Chi Minh City a specialized healthcare center in the ASEAN region, serving medical tourism and meeting the increasing needs of the people.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong