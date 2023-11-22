Trade fair promoting OCOP products, specialties nationwide opens in Soc Trang

A trade promotion fair for OCOP products and local specialties of regions across the country opened in Soc Trang City of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on the evening of November 21.

The local specialties and OCOP (One Commune, One Products) products fair attracted 400 display booths of businesses and manufacturers in provinces and cities across the country, including 100 stalls displaying key typical agricultural products and OCOP products of localities of HCMC, and the Mekong Delta, Southeast, Central Highlands, and northern regions

The fair also has exchanges on trade experiences, supply-demand connections among businesses, production facilities, supermarkets, and distributors, and activities of finding new business opportunities and partnerships between enterprises and OCOP product manufacturers.

The 2023 trade promotion fair for OCOP products and local specialties of regions across the country is one of the activities of the traditional Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer ethnic group - ‘Ngo’ Boat Race 2023in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang that is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

The fair will run until November 27.