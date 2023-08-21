Tourist destinations actively seeking profitable models for night economy



Chairman of Da Nang City Tourism Association Cao Tri Dung stated that entertainment activities at night in the city are quite impressive and can basically satisfy the demands of holidaymakers. Yet the city needs more unique, high-level events to attract even more tourists.

Director Bui Quoc Thai of the Kien Giang Province Department of Tourism shared that among the five night-economy models suggested by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, his province is now focusing on cultural performances and culinary introduction.

The first model has been established and maintained in Phu Quoc City, with distinct cultural performances like reals-scene shows about traditional and contemporary arts (Vietnam Essence Show, Once Show), light technology combined with water music (Venice Colors Show, Kiss the Stars Show). This model is extremely successful as it can attract a huge quantity of tourists to come and experience. Kien Giang Province is now calling for more investment in large-scale cultural performances as well as the construction of a visual entertainment system (theater and music stage, cinema, community culture points).

The second model has been applied in key tourism zones of the province such as Rach Gia City, Ha Tien City, Phu Quoc City, and Kien Hai District, with a series of food stores, restaurants, seafood shops working at night to serve tourists.

There is, however, space for more development of the night economy in different localities. Even though Binh Thuan Province has recently seen a surge in holidaymaker number thanks to the introduction of Dau Giay – Phan Thiet and Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressways, local tourist agencies commented that the actual spending of tourists in the province is rather low compared to other places. This is because of a serious lack of night-life activities (night markets, local cuisine exploration, cultural shows).

Facing a similar negative challenge is Vung Tau City of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, not far from HCMC. Although the areas at the Front and Back Beaches are lit all night, poor night-life activities except a few food stores there prevent visitors from gathering and spending money.

Aware of that, Vung Tau City has developed a plan to focus more on night tourism services such as pedestrian streets, might markets, regular music festivals and cultural shows. These are expected to provide more chances for both tourists and residents to enjoy the night, boosting the local economy.