Tourist attractions gear up for National Day holiday

During the National Day holiday on September 2, several amusement and entertainment venues in Ho Chi Minh City will operate at full capacity and offer special promotions.

For example, the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site offers a 30 percent discount on entrance tickets for group visitors (conditions apply), along with various promotions for services within the site.

From August 31 to September 2, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Phuoc Province, the site will also host an exhibition of historical and cultural artifacts and feature traditional folk performances by the S'Tieng ethnic group from Binh Phuoc Province. Similarly, Suoi Tien Tourist Area will offer 1,000 combo tickets for Tien Dong Beach, valid for use on September 2 (conditions apply).

* On the evening of August 30, Ms. Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan, Deputy Chairwoman of District 7 People's Committee, announced the launch of a new night food street in celebration of National Day on September 2. This food street is one of three areas included in a pilot project for nighttime economic development linked to tourism in District 7, approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee at the end of 2023. The other two areas are Crescent Lake - Starlight Bridge in Phu My Hung and 11N Street in the Bank Officers' Residential Area.

The Sky Garden food street spans 2.6 hectares, bounded by Nguyen Van Linh Street, Pham Van Nghi Street, Street No.2, and Bui Bang Doan Street.

* Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector expects nearly 1 million domestic and international visitors to visit the city during the four-day National Day holiday. This year, there will be a high-altitude fireworks display at the entrance of the Saigon River Tunnel (Thu Duc City) and a low-altitude display at Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11). The fireworks will take place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on September 2.

Hotels along Ton Duc Thang and Dong Khoi streets in District 1, which offer prime views of the fireworks display, are highly sought after. Grand Saigon Hotel has a special fireworks viewing event, priced at VND1.99 million per adult and VND1.39 million per child, with certain conditions applied.

Mr. Pham Van Thang, Vice Chairman of the Kon Plong District People's Committee (Kon Tum Province), mentioned that the upcoming National Day holiday is expected to attract a significant number of tourists to the Mang Den Ecotourism Area. Currently, around 80 percent of the rooms in Mang Den have been booked, and they are likely to be fully occupied by the holiday.

The People's Committee of Kon Plong District has coordinated with lodging businesses to ensure adherence to food safety and hygiene regulations. Additionally, they have collaborated with nearby community tourism villages to prepare extra accommodations in case of an unexpected surge in visitors.

* The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Thuan Province has instructed relevant agencies to monitor prices, environmental cleanliness, and food safety closely. Businesses have been reminded to maintain stable pricing and avoid overcharging, deceiving, harassing, or bothering tourists.

Similarly, the Department of Tourism of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province has issued a notice to tourism businesses, urging them to upgrade facilities and enhance service quality in preparation for the upcoming National Day holiday.

The department has also called on coastal districts and cities to focus on beach safety and rescue operations, monitor accommodation prices, and prevent price gouging or coercive pricing practices.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan