Top legislators of Vietnam, Laos meet on sidelines of AIPA-44

Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on the sidelines of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 7.

Both leaders noted with pleasure that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos have been deepened and enhanced through all channels and at all levels, particularly via the Party channel and from the central to local levels, and in all sectors, significantly contributing to maintaining political stability, security-defence, and socio-economic development in both countries.

They agreed to further increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, promote bilateral cooperation mechanisms, strengthen the linkages between the two economies, and carry out investment and trade cooperation agreements as well as important strategic joint projects.

They also concurred to boost cooperation in agricultural product processing, jointly study and implement specific projects.

The Vietnamese and Lao NAs should continue their close collaboration, effectively conduct their regular cooperation mechanisms, step up cooperation in human resource training, enhance information exchange, share experiences, and coordinate in legislation, monitoring, and decision-making activities involving important national issues.

The two sides agreed to coordinate closely in organising the first high-level conference of the NAs of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam in Laos in December 2023, as well as AIPA 2024 chaired by Laos.

On this occasion, Chairman Hue invited the Lao NA to send a delegation to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be held in Hanoi in September.