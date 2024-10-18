Top legislator meets with incumbent, former leaders of Laos

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with several incumbent and former leaders of Laos on October 17 as part of his official visit to Laos.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Vice President and former Chairwoman of the Lao NA Pany Yathotou at their meeting in Vientiane on October 17. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with Vice President and former Chairwoman of the Lao NA Pany Yathotou, the Vietnamese top legislator congratulated the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, State and people on the achievements they have obtained while carrying out the Resolution adopted at the 11th National Party Congress and the 9th socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025.

Vice President and former Chairwoman of the Lao NA Pany Yathotou, for her part, said she believes that Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man’s trip to Laos will help enhance the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations as well as enhance the thriving cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

The two leaders concurred that the bilateral parliamentary relations have been unceasingly consolidated and developed, with coordination to carry out the agreement reached by the two NAs in May 2022, regular maintenance of delegation exchanges at all levels, and joint oversight of important and strategic economic projects.

Regarding the book featuring the relations between the two parliaments over the past five decades, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said the two sides are working closely for the compilation to spotlight the development, achievements, and experience to improve the cooperation efficacy in the new period.

He took the occasion to thank the Lao Party, State and people for their support for Vietnam over the past time, particularly the country’s Typhoon Yagi relief efforts.

The Lao Vice President expressed her belief that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese State coupled with the solidarity among people from all walks of life, typhoon-hit locals will overcome challenges and stabilise their lives soon.

She spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between Vietnamese NA Chairman Man and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane, congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements in the first nine months of the year, and said she hopes that Vietnam will share its development experience with Laos.

The meeting between Vietnamese NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) and former Prime Minister and former NA Chairman of Laos Thongsing Thammavong in Vientiane on October 17 (Photo: VNA)

During a meeting with former Prime Minister and former NA Chairman of Laos Thongsing Thammavong, Vietnamese NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man congratulated Laos on its achievements and acknowledged his host’s contributions to the implementation of the resolution of the 11th National Party Congress of Laos and the ninth five-year socio-economic development plan (2021-2025).

He emphasised that Vietnam always gives the top priority to and is committed to fostering the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos. He also reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong and comprehensive support for Laos' efforts in reform, national defence, and development.

The Vietnamese leader also shared the outcomes of his talks with his Lao counterpart earlier the same day, noting that both sides had reviewed the implementation of cooperation agreements signed between the two NAs.

He expressed his hope that Mr. Thongsing Thammavong will continue to support and provide valuable opninions to further strengthen the two countries' cooperation, including in educating younger generations on the special bilatral relationship.

Welcoming Vietnamese NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s first official visit to Laos as Chairman of the Vietnamese NA, Thongsing Thammavong praised the Vietnamese Party and State’s leadership, which has guided the country in its national defece and development.

He particularly highlighted the Vietnamese NA’s success in enacting high-quality laws that have contributed to the country’s socio-economic development.

On this occasion, he extended his regards to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and other leaders of Vietnam.

Both host and guest commended the fruitful cooperation between the two NAs, as seen in regular mutual visits at all levels, as well as between the two sides' committees, parliamentary friendship groups, and young parliamentarians.

The former Lao leader called on the two NAs to continue sharing legislative experience and jointly supervising the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Vietnamplus