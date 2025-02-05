Top leaders of Vietnam, Cuba hold phone talks

On behalf of the Party, State, people of Cuba and General Raul Castro Ruz, Diaz-Canel conveyed the best wishes to the Party, State and people of Vietnam on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930 - 2025).

On behalf of the Party, State, people of Cuba and General Raul Castro Ruz, Diaz-Canel conveyed the best wishes to the Party, State and people of Vietnam on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930 - 2025) and the Lunar New Year of the Snake.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam holds phone talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on February 4 held phone talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel.

He highly evaluated Vietnam's achievements under the leadership of the CPV in national construction and development, considering it a shining example for the revolutionary movement and international communism. At the same time, the Cuban leader expressed his appreciation for Vietnam's solidarity with and wholehearted assistance to Cuba over the past years.

General Secretary To Lam sincerely thanked Cuba for its special affection for the Party, State and people of Vietnam, demonstrating the political closeness, sympathy and deep sharing between the two peoples. He congratulated Cuba on the 66th anniversary of the successful Cuban Revolution (January 1, 1959 - 2025) and the achievements that Cuba has obtained in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and overcoming difficulties.

The Party chief reaffirmed Vietnam's stance in support of the United Nations General Assembly’s resolutions demanding an end to the embargo against Cuba.

In the atmosphere of comradeship and brotherhood, towards the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba (December 2, 1960 - 2025), the leaders briefed each other on the situation of each Party and each country. They reaffirmed the importance of the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, considering it an invaluable asset that both sides need to make efforts to consolidate and develop.

The two sides agreed to promote the implementation of cooperative activities to enhance political trust; effectively deploy high-level agreements reached during the historic visit to Cuba in September 2024 by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam; and actively organise solemn commemorative activities and people-to-people exchanges in the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Year 2025.

Party General Secretary To Lam reiterated his invitation and welcomed Diaz-Canel to visit Vietnam again in 2025, and sent his warm regards to General Raul Castro Ruz.

VNA