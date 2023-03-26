Timely adjusting anti-Covid-19 measures to ensure public health

Vietnam recorded 64 Covid-19 cases in the week from March 21-25, raising the total number of cases from the start of the pandemic to 11,527,203.

As of March 25 evening, 10,614,899 Covid-19 patients have recovered. Only one patient is receiving breathing support, and no fatality was recorded in the past week. The number of deaths from Covid-19 stood at 43,186, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total cases.

The pandemic has been under control across the country, with both new cases and deaths on the decline.

However, risks still remain, including possible appearance of new variants of greater danger. Therefore, the Health Ministry has built a plan on response to such threats.

The ministry will continue to closely monitor disease situations at border gates, in communities and health establishments, while pushing ahead with Covid-19 vaccination and communication activities on Covid-19 prevention and control. Prevention and control measures will be timely adjusted to ensure proactive response to new developments related to Covid-19.