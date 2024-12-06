TikTok channel fined for insulting national hero

Pham Duc Tuan, whose TikTok channel is named "Tuan Khong Can", was imposed an administrative fine for providing information insulting a national hero.

TikTok account holder Pham Duc Tuan works with the authorities regarding the information on his social media account.

The Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Division (PA05) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications on December 5 worked with TikTok account holder Pham Duc Tuan regarding the information on his social media account.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications decided to impose an administrative fine of VND30 million (US$1,181) on Pham Duc Tuan, whose TikTok channel is named "Tuan Khong Can" for providing information insulting a national hero.

Previously, he used his TikTok account “Tuan Khong Can” to post videos with controversial content “Between President Ho Chi Minh and Hoang Mobi, who would you choose?” and “Between President Ho Chi Minh and Le Tuan Khang, who would you choose?”, attached by picture of President Ho Chi Minh.

After receiving information from the authorities, the TikToker removed the inappropriate videos and worked with the authorities.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong