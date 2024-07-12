Tien Giang slowly hands over site clearance for Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project

The My Thuan Project Management Board yesterday said that the first stay cable of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge would be stretched in August.

At a construction site of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project

At the current time, the progress of all six construction packages has basically met the requirements.

Of which, the XL-02 bidding package for constructing the main stay cable of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge has been completed for the entire body of pillars P21 and P18, pier pedestals, horizontal beams under tower pillars P19, P20 and so on.

The contractor has been implementing the K24/32 beam of the P19 pillar and the K26/32 beam of the P20 pillar as well as setting to start works on the K0 beam of pillars P19, P20 and so on.

Regarding the site clearance process, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has handed over 100 percent of the site; meanwhile, the site clearance process in Tien Giang Province has reached 98 percent, equaling 7.8 kilometers out of 7.95 kilometers.

Following the statistics of the Land Fund Development Center under the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Tien Giang Province, 19 cases have not been received compensation yet with a total amount of over VND28 billion (US$1.1 million) and 22 cases have not handed over the site.

Previously, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reported an article “Slow progress of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge” reflecting the severe traffic congestion on the current Rach Mieu bridge connecting the two provinces of Ben Tre and Tien Giang; meanwhile, the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge showed slow progress due to unfinished site clearance.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong