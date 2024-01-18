Tien Giang: Over 83,000 tons of fruit to serve Tet market

The total area of various fruit orchards in Tien Giang currently stands at 7,000 hectares, with an anticipated yield of over 83,000 tons.

Farmers in Tien Giang Province are tending to their fruit trees to ensure timely supply for the Tet market.

The representative of the Sub-Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection of Tien Giang Province has just announced that the projected fruit production for the Tet market this year in the province is expected to increase by approximately 3,000 tons compared to last year.

Specifically, the total area of various fruit orchards in Tien Giang currently stands at 7,000 hectares, with an anticipated yield of over 83,000 tons. Among these, mangoes make up about 10,000 tons, green-skinned pomelos around 17,700 tons, star apples approximately 730 tons, and dragon fruits nearly 30,000 tons. Additionally, there are many other types of fruits intended for Tet celebrations, such as soursop, papaya, java apple, and pineapple.

Based on the evaluation from the agriculture sector in Tien Giang Province, farmers are facing increased challenges in producing this year's Tet fruit crop due to unfavorable weather conditions. Mr. Vo Van Men, Director of the Sub-Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection of Tien Giang Province, advises that, at present, fruit trees are in the harvesting preparation stage. Therefore, farmers should focus on watering and monitoring pest and disease conditions. It is not recommended to apply fertilizers, given the limited time left for harvesting. In particular, the use of growth stimulants should be avoided to prevent rapid fruit spoilage.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi