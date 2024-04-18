Thu Duc city seeks investment in 11 PPP projects

Authorities of Thu Duc city, HCMC, held a conference on April 17 to draw investment in 11 public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the fields of education, culture and sports, with a total capital of over VND2 trillion (US$83.3 million).

Leaders of Thu Duc City offer six decisions approving investment to investors. (Photo: SGGP)

Among them, three projects have been approved for investment by the HCMC People's Council, involving the construction of international standard schools in the new Thu Thiem urban area, with a combined capital of about VND418 billion, said Director of Thu Duc City’s Investment and Trade Promotion Center Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nga.

The remaining works, which fall under the fields of education, culture, and sports, represent a total capital of over VND1.6 trillion. They have been submitted to the HCMC People's Committee for consideration.

Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc People’s Committee Mai Huu Quyet committed full support to firms throughout the implementation process, assuring that the city will actively address any challenges that may arise, ensuring the timely completion of these projects.

The conference was also meant to actualize the National Assembly’s Resolution on piloting distinct mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, including Thu Duc.

Vietnamplus