Three growth scenarios set for southeastern region

Growth in Vietnam's southeastern region could reach 8.07% annually during the 2021-2030 period, according to a report by the Institute of Development Strategy under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

The report said the region has become a dynamic development area in recent decades with rapid growth recorded on all fronts including economic, financial, commercial, service, education and job training.

The Southeastern region has been home to a skilled labour force and one of the country's leaders in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

According to MPI, projected growth for the region was between 6.04% to 8.07% annually for the period.

In scenario 1 or the low-growth scenario, the projected gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate is expected to average 4.92% per year for the period 2021-2025, and reach an average of 7.18% per year for the period 2026-2030. Overall for the period, the average growth rate is projected to be 6.04% per year. For the period 2031-2050, the expected growth rate is around 6.85% per year.

During the period 2021-2030, the contribution of total factor productivity (TFP) to growth is estimated to be 46.8%; labour productivity growth is expected to average 5.4% per year. The projected average per capita income is around VND200 million (US$8,200) by 2025, VND315 million (US$11,800) by 2030, and VND833 million (US$38,500) by 2050.

An estimated investment capital of around VND11.4 quadrillion will be needed during the period 2021-2030, which is 2.1 times the amount required during 2011-2020. The investment-to-GRDP ratio at current prices is expected to be around 27%.

In scenario 2 or the medium-growth scenario, the projected GRDP growth rate is expected to average 5.48% per year for the period 2021-2025, and reach an average of 8.66% per year for the period 2026-2030. Overall for the period, the average growth rate is forecast to be 7.06% per year. For the period 2031-2050, the expected growth rate is around 7.2% per year.

During 2021-2030, the contribution of total factor productivity (TFP) to growth is estimated to be 50.9%; labor productivity growth is expected to average 6.4% per year. The projected average per capita income is around VND205 million (US$8,400) by 2025, VND345 million (US$13,000) by 2030, and VND1 billion (US$38,500) by 2050.

An estimated investment capital of around VND12.3 quadrillion will be needed during 2021-2030, which is 2.3 times the amount required during 2011-2020. The investment-to-GRDP ratio at current prices is expected to be around 28%.

In scenario 3 or the high-growth scenario, the projected GRDP growth rate is expected to average 5.97% per year for the period 2021-2025 and 10.2% per year for the period 2026-2030. Overall for the period, the average growth rate is projected to be 8.07% per year. For the period 2031-2050, the expected growth rate is around 7.6% per year.

During the period 2021-30, the contribution of total factor productivity (TFP) to growth is estimated to be 58.5%; labour productivity growth is expected to average 7.4% per year. The projected average per capita income is around VND210 million (US$8,600) by 2025, VND380 million (US$14,500) by 2030, and VND1.2 billion (US$53,000) by 2050.

An estimated investment capital of around VND15.8 quadrillion will be needed during the period 2021-2030, which is three times the amount required during 2011-2020. The investment-to-GRDP ratio at current prices is expected to be around 32%.

The projection was made based on a number of input variables such as economic, trade, and investment growth, demographic changes, social issues, climate change, the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Vietnam's developmental strategy.

The institute said the region has been and is to play a crucial role in the country's next socio-economic development phase. In 2022, the region's GRDP accounted for about 31 % of Vietnam's GDP with exports at 35% and regional budget at 38%.