Thanh Hoa should be nation’s growth pole: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents Tet gifts to workers in Ngoc Lac district, Thanh Hoa province, on January 26. (Photo: VNA)

Delivering Tet greetings to the provincial Party organization, armed forces, and people,PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his confidence and expressed his delight over the remarkable achievements that Thanh Hoa has carved out over the recent past, including double-digit economic growth, robust budget collection, sound social welfare, and solidarity strengthened within the Party, political system and locals.

He laid stress on the province’s unique geographical advantages with mountainous, plain, and coastal areas, along with its large population and rich traditions, calling on Thanh Hoa to capitalize on its potential and those diverse characteristics for development. Besides, it should pay due heed to improving the material and spiritual lives of residents, particularly policy beneficiary families, poor households, and workers staying on construction sites during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Highlighting 2025 as a pivotal year with important missions, including apparatus rearrangement, a national economic growth target of 8 percent, preparation for the 14th National Party Congress, and major celebrations, PM Chinh ordered Thanh Hoa province to complete its assignments to enter the new era – that of the nation’s rise, with prosperity and happiness for its people.

Specifically, the Government leader urged Thanh Hoa to renew traditional growth motives and develop new ones, particularly the expansion of the Nghi Son economic zone and other economic areas of Sam Son, Bim Son, and Lam Son. Focus should also be placed on the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses by the end of 2025 as well as housing development for low-income earners.

He expressed his confidence that the local Party organization, administration, whole political system, armed forces, and people will promote solidarity and take drastic actions to fulfill the tasks for 2025 with results better than last year's.

On the occasion, PM Chinh visited and presented Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, impoverished households, and workers in the Ngoc Lac district.

Provincial officials reported extensive preparations for the Tet holiday, with support measures implemented for vulnerable groups. More than VND375 billion (US$14.9 million) in cash and in kind has been given to needy families. Meanwhile, over VND282 billion has been mobilised so far to repair and build about 4,200 new houses for the impoverished.

Vietnamplus