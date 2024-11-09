Science/technology

Ten young scientists honored with Golden Globe Science Technology Awards 2024

SGGP

Ten young scientists and researchers were honored with the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards 2024 at a ceremony held on November 8 in Hanoi.

qua-cau-vang-959-8377jpg-1765.jpg
Ten young talents receive Golden Globe Science-Technology Awards 2024.

The award ceremony was organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The winners are those with outstanding achievements in the fields of information technology, digital transformation and automation, medicine and pharmacy, new material technology, environment, and biology.

Many are the owners of practical patents, solutions, high-quality international publications, and national and international awards.

Award-winners include PhD. Ngo Khac Hoang, Assistant Professor of Linköping University in Sweden; PhD. Nguyen Phuoc Vinh of the University of Health Sciences under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); PhD. Pham Thanh Tuan Anh of the University of Sciences under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM).

Within the framework of the event, the organization board also presented the 2024 Female Student Award in Science and Technology to 20 female students from universities and institutes across the country.

Related News
By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Golden Globe Science Technology Awards 2024 young scientists Female Student Award in Science and Technology

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn