Ten young scientists honored with Golden Globe Science Technology Awards 2024

Ten young scientists and researchers were honored with the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards 2024 at a ceremony held on November 8 in Hanoi.

The award ceremony was organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The winners are those with outstanding achievements in the fields of information technology, digital transformation and automation, medicine and pharmacy, new material technology, environment, and biology.

Many are the owners of practical patents, solutions, high-quality international publications, and national and international awards.

Award-winners include PhD. Ngo Khac Hoang, Assistant Professor of Linköping University in Sweden; PhD. Nguyen Phuoc Vinh of the University of Health Sciences under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); PhD. Pham Thanh Tuan Anh of the University of Sciences under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM).

Within the framework of the event, the organization board also presented the 2024 Female Student Award in Science and Technology to 20 female students from universities and institutes across the country.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh