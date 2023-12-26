Science/technology

Ten outstanding national ICT events in 2023 announced

SGGPO

Ten outstanding national information and communication technologies (ICT) events in 2023 were announced at a press conference on December 26 morning.

president-issues-order-on-promulgation-of-newlyadopted-laws-1-3561.jpg
Ten typical national information and communication technologies events in 2023 are officially announced at a press conference on December 26 morning.

The result was nominated and selected by more than 50 journalists specializing in the ICT field from 43 leading media agencies in the country.

As of this morning, the Vietnam Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Journalists Club organized a program to celebrate 20th anniversary of its establishment and announce ten outstanding national information and communication technologies events in 2023.

Among the top ten information and communications technologies events in 2023 were the National Assembly’s approval of the amended law on telecommunications; standardizing personal information for mobile subscribers; inauguration of semiconductor manufacturing factories in Vietnam; outbreak of cyber fraud scams; an inspection into TikTok Vietnam to deal with harmful contents and false information being launched for the first time; the Prime Minister’s approval for the strategy of digital transformation in media; FPT's revenue of up to US$1 billion from software export; rejecting a proposal for special consumption tax on online games; the inauguration of Vietnam's largest data center in Hoa Lac.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

ten typical national ICT events in 2023 ICT Journalists Club Media agencies

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn