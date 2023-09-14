Telegram fake scams appear in Vietnam

CyRadar Information Security Co. informed that many Vietnamese Internet users were tricked to visit a fake Telegram site and have their account data stolen.



Accordingly, criminals first create a domain name faking Telegram and then develop a website with a similar interface to this famous message app. They spread the fake link among chat groups on Telegram with the intention to lure people to access it so that they can steal the password and account of those victims.

With a newly acquired account, the criminals can use the victim’s private chats to blackmail him or her. They can even use this account to find new victims.

CEO of CyRadar Nguyen Minh Duc warns that Internet users must be careful when clicking links sent in online chats, especially the links that require signing-in.