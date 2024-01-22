Technology to handle violating vehicles piloted

The Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security yesterday informed that it began piloting an IT application for patrolling and vehicle monitoring tasks on National Highway No.1A.



Accordingly, this patrol and control application, installed on mobile devices, is linked to the professional database of the police for automation of the tasks. This is supposed to improve the performance of both the patrolling and vehicle monitoring tasks.

The application exploits the QR scanning technology to check and collect information of vehicle users via their chip-based citizen ID card or diving licence quickly and precisely. These information pieces are then sent online to traffic police teams on duty on National Highway No.1A as well as the Traffic Command Centers at all levels for management purposes.

After one day piloting the software, local traffic police officers were able to enter data of more than 7,500 inspections, and detect 1,700 violation cases.

In related news, during the 10 days carrying out law observation checking before Tet holiday (from January 11-21), the traffic police force detected and fined about 30,500 cases of blood alcohol concentration violations. On National Highway No.1A, more than 3,100 cases were handled.

By Do Trung – Translated by Yen Nhi