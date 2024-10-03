Science/technology

Techfest Vietnam 2024 kicked off

The National Startup Support Center (NSSC) of Vietnam has just launched the National Innovative Startup Talent Search Competition within the framework of the tenth Techfest Vietnam 2024.

The competition is dedicated to individuals who are Vietnamese citizens or overseas Vietnamese living and working inside and outside the country, regardless of gender, age, or occupation. Additionally, they must have innovative products, services, or technologies; and have registered to establish a business and have sample products.

This year, the potential start-up enterprises will be selected and assessed through a series of activities and capacity-building programs.

The competition will choose the most outstanding team representing the country to join the prestigious competitions and start-up programs of the world.

Techfest Vietnam 2024 opens for registration until October 25.

By Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

