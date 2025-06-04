Tax income from e-commerce experiences sharp increase

The Ministry of Finance announced a significant rise in tax revenue from e-commerce and digital economy activities in the first five months of 2025, driven by contributions from organizations and individuals, according to a report released today.

E-commerce fuels significant tax revenue growth.

According to the ministry, tax collections from e-commerce activities totaled over VND74 trillion during this period, a 55 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Of this amount, 158 foreign service providers registered, declared, and paid taxes through the electronic portal, contributing VND5.7 trillion (over US$218 million)—up 41 percent year-on-year. Around 100,000 households and individual businesses registered, declared, and paid taxes via the portal designated for individuals and household businesses, with nearly VND1.1 trillion collected in the first five months.

Additionally, close to 93,000 organizations and individuals operating in e-commerce paid nearly VND68 trillion in taxes.

In terms of tax enforcement for e-commerce activities, tax authorities reviewed nearly 165,000 taxpayers. As a result, they collected an additional VND416 billion in back taxes from businesses, and from over 25,000 individuals and household businesses, they collected VND331 billion.

By Luu Thuy - Translated By Anh Quan