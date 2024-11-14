Taiwanese tech firms bring smart city solutions to Ho Chi Minh City

At the event

A collaborative meeting between the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) and the Taiwan Information Industry Institute (III) was held this morning to discuss the implementation of smart technology projects aimed at creating a more environmentally friendly and sustainable urban environment in Ho Chi Minh City.

A member of the organizing committee remarked that the deepening and expansion of amicable cooperation between Vietnam and Taiwan (China) in multiple sectors—especially in smart technology projects and the development of green, sustainable cities—are progressing swiftly.

The event is expected to strengthen connections and expand opportunities for cooperation and investment in smart city development, supporting Ho Chi Minh City's vision of becoming an economic hub of Asia and a globally recognized urban center.

The program, ‘How Does Smart Tech Shape Smart Cities’, saw the participation of seven leading Taiwanese technology companies which focused on sharing solutions for smart urban development. Key topics include smart environmental monitoring, carbon emission reduction, deep customization platforms for energy and monitoring applications, and building smart cities using 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Addressing the event, Deputy Director Vo Minh Thanh of the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that the rapid advancement of digital technology is creating unparalleled opportunities for growth. He asserted that the establishment of smart cities is an essential decision that aligns with contemporary development trends, highlighting the critical need for the implementation of innovative solutions and technological applications.

Nevertheless, amid huge prospects lie challenges and potential risks arising from the urbanization process affecting resources, infrastructure, and social welfare which need accountable consideration and implementation.

Later that afternoon, the Taiwanese business delegation will meet with two prominent technology companies in Vietnam. This meeting aims to provide opportunities for businesses to exchange knowledge and insights on developing smart solutions and technologies, thus paving the way for potential future collaborations.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Anh Quan