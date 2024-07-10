Suspect diphtheria case appears in Ha Tinh Province

Ha Tinh Provincial Center for Disease Control has been conducting epidemiological investigations right after Ha Tinh Provincial General Hospital received a suspect case for diphtheria with symptoms of sore throat, neck pain and itchy eyes.

A worker of Huong Khe District Medical Center sprays disinfectant at the home of the patient suspected with diphtheria in hamlet 2, Ha Linh Commune.

As of July 10, Ha Tinh Provincial General Hospital reported that the hospital has been promptly implementing measures to prevent infection from the patient who was diagnosed with diphtheria, and took the suspected case to a higher-level hospital for treatment based on the diagnosis.



Initial reports indicated that patient P.H.D., born in 1968, residing in hamlet 2, Ha Linh Commune, Huong Khe District, Ha Tinh Province left Dak Lak Province for the Central province of Ha Tinh five days ago.

In the past four days, the patient has been catching sore throat, neck pain and itchy eyes without fever and nausea and the relatives initially took the patient to TTH Hospital for examination.

Immediately upon receiving notification about a suspected case of diphtheria in Huong Khe District, Ha Tinh Province, the Department of Health of Ha Tinh Province directed the Ha Tinh Provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Provincial General Hospital and related units to soon carry out measures to prevent disease outbreak.

Ha Tinh CDC has conducted epidemiological investigations and taken sample of the suspected case for testing. Currently, it is awaiting for the testing results from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Furthermore, the Department of Health of Ha Tinh Province directed and coordinated with the Huong Khe District Health Center to urgently implement disease prevention and control measures and medical traces for F1 cases and people in close contact with the patient in hamlet 2, Ha Linh Commune, Huong Khe Districtat and at TTH Hospital.

Doctor Nguyen Chi Thanh, Director of Ha Tinh CDC, said that people should not be confused or worried and proactively comply with preventive measures as recommended by the health sector.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong