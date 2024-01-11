Supply and demand connected for technology market development

Ho Chi Minh City has enhanced the connection between supply and demand for the development of the technology market.

Solar energy-used agricultural product dryers is introduced at the Ho Chi Minh City Technology Exchange

More and more enterprises in the southern region have flocked to the Technology Exchange of the Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information of Ho Chi Minh City (CESTI) under the city Department of Science and Technology when they need to transfer and search for technologies to serve production activities.

Director of ITS Smart Technology Solutions Company (ITS Company) Phan Van Hiep said that in the early days of starting a business, the company encountered many difficulties, especially raising people and businesses’ awareness of modern technology applications in the production process. Thanks to the support from the Technology Exchange of the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City, the company's products and solutions have been introduced to the market and many businesses in Vietnam have applied the company’s technologies in the production process.

Specifically, at the 2023 Technology and Equipment Fair (Techmart 2023), ITS Company introduced multi-function dryer products using solar energy technology to dry agricultural products in Vietnam. Immediately after that, the company received invites for product technology transfer cooperation from many units and businesses, such as the Center for Application of Science and Technology Advances in Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta, the Center for Application of Advances in Science and Technology in Ninh Thuan Province.

At the same time, ITS Company also perfected equipment to filter seawater or salty water into fresh water using solar energy which is expected to widely transfer technology.

Director Phan Van Hiep shared that the technology trading floor has made an important contribution to the process of commercializing his company's research products.

Meanwhile, Director of D&H Retek USA Company Dinh Thi Hong Suong said that taking advantage of the abundant raw materials in Vietnam, even by-products and agricultural waste, the company has studied and developed biological products to serve life. In the early days, the company encountered difficulties in transferring technology and commercializing research products to the market. Through the technology exchange platform of the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City, the company has connected with units and networks of domestic and international experts to transfer its scientific projects and apply them to the production process.

Director Suong revealed that many young people and entrepreneurs across the country have so far contacted her company to learn about essential oil extraction technology, the process of commercializing research products to the market, and how to start a business successfully.

Up to now, there have been 6 startups that have successfully commercialized products from D&H Retek's research, said Ms. Dinh Thi Hong Suong.

According to a report from the technology exchange, in 2023, the unit supported promoting and introducing products to nearly 400 suppliers, including institutes - schools and businesses, with more than 8,000 customers. The floor's Techport portal also updated and added 1,300 technology devices from more than 115 suppliers and hundreds of projects that have been looking for partners to serve businesses when they need to innovate technology.

Assessing present technology trading and transfer activities, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology commented that compared to practical needs, the science and technology market is in a state of scarcity of goods supply and most people just signed contracts for sales and purchase of machinery and equipment procurement. In fact, many small and medium-sized enterprises are still hesitant to spend money on technology in the current difficult economic situation. However, the activities of the technology exchange have gradually created a three-way cooperation mechanism and businesses and research organizations trust it.

According to CESTI Director Nguyen Duc Tuan, to operate the technology trading floor effectively, the center has built an IT infrastructure, including a database system, data source providing technology domestically and internationally and partner network contributing to the promotion of supply and demand connections with business associations, institutes - schools, research centers, experts..

In addition, the center focuses on building a consulting and connection process of technology transfer and an online transaction system management process to promote technology transfer. To catch up with the wave of technology popularization on social networking platforms, the center also organizes effective activities such as introducing technology on YouTube and livestreaming product introductions.

The Center determined that the ultimate goal of the technology exchange is to connect supply and demand, creating opportunities to deploy transactions of science and technology products and services. With practical experience, over the years, the center has effectively implemented connection while providing in-depth legal support, policies and the contract negotiation process for businesses when transferring and purchasing technology at the same time, said Mr. Nguyen Duc Tuan.

Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City Le Thanh Minh commented that the Technology Exchange of the Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information has promoted and linked research and experimental development (R&D) activities with innovation and start-up activities. Additionally, the Center also supported science, technology and innovation activities of universities and private individuals. Last but not least, the Center has promoted the community of science and technology organizations to participate in the city's science and technology tasks.

In order for the technology exchange to achieve more results in its operations, the center needs to continue to perform its functions and tasks well while determining the goal of turning science and technology into a driving force for socio-economic development for improving the competitiveness of products and goods. Furthermore, Deputy Director Le Thanh Minh added that the center should take heed of improving service quality and developing services on the online platform to meet the increasing needs of the market.

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan