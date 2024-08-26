SUP paddleboarding for a cleaner Da Nang

SUP paddleboarding combined with beach cleanups has become a popular way for locals and tourists to contribute to environmental protection in Da Nang City.

A dweller in Da Nang City is diving to the seabed near Son Tra Peninsula to pick up trash (Photo: SGGP)



Early on weekend mornings, Dao Dang Cong Trung, a resident of Nai Hien Dong Ward of Son Tra District, can be found at Man Thai beach, equipped with his SUP board and cleanup tools. As a water sports instructor, Trung spends several hours a week diving in Da Nang. He noticed a significant increase in marine debris as tourism grew, prompting him to take action.

"While diving, I've seen countless bottles and cans entangled in coral reefs, causing them to die. Some plastic bottles have been there for decades. Every day, I collect about 20-30kg of trash, sometimes even up to 50kg. I then exchange the collected items for money and donate it to charities or buy clothes and books for disadvantaged children," Trung shared.

Inspired by Trung's efforts, Phan Thanh Tin, a lecturer at the Faculty of Physical Education (Da Nang Sport University), joined the cleanup initiative. Tin and his students began cleaning up the beach during a camping trip to Son Tra Peninsula seven years ago. Gradually, they progressed from collecting trash on the shore to using SUP boards to reach more remote areas.

"Cleaning up underwater is much more challenging than on land and requires strong swimming and diving skills. Some cans and bottles are buried as deep as 6-7 meters, making it difficult to retrieve them without proper diving equipment. Additionally, there are many venomous creatures on the seabed, so it's important to be cautious," Tin explained.

Nguyen Cong Cuong, a 34-year-old visitor from Hai Duong Province, also joined the SUP cleanup team. As he was unfamiliar with the local waters, he always wore a life jacket and other safety equipment. "Every diving experience is different, especially in terms of water quality and currents. The amount of trash in the ocean is disheartening. I started combining SUP paddling with beach cleanups to help preserve the marine environment," Cuong said.

Da Nang people are paddling SUP to Sup Island (Son Tra Peninsula) and diving to the bottom of the sea to collect trash.



Deputy Head Phan Minh Hai of the Management Board for Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Tourism Beaches, mentioned that SUP has become a popular water sport in Da Nang, especially among young people. The activity has brought a vibrant atmosphere to Man Thai beach, with around 1,000-2,000 participants on weekends. The board has incorporated beach cleanup activities into SUP tours, encouraging visitors to contribute to a cleaner environment.

To ensure the safety of SUP participants, the Son Tra Peninsula Management Board has implemented temporary regulations, including restrictions on SUP activities during bad weather and a maximum of three SUP boards per instructor. Participants are required to wear life jackets and stay within designated areas.

The board has also collaborated with Da Nang Sport University to organize the "Clean Up Son Tra - Diving for Trash, Saving Coral" event, which attracted around 200 participants.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Thanh Tam