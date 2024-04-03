Subsidized goods supply for 2024-2025 increases

Market stabilization program for the period of 2024 and the Lunar New Year 2025 has experienced a growth both in the number of participating enterprises and the quantity of subsidized goods.

On the afternoon of April 2, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade reported that there are 69 wholesale enterprises, an increase of 10 enterprises compared to the last year, participate in the market stabilization program for the period of 2024 and the Lunar New Year 2025.

The volume of subsidized market goods also increased by 4 – 6 percent compared to the same period last year, accounting for 21 – 32 percent of market share in normal months and about 24 – 41 percent of market demand during the Tet holiday month. Currently, the quantity of subsidized goods is sufficient to lead and regulate the market.

The program aims to ensure the supply and demand of goods and stabilize prices for essential items, being ready to respond to urgent situations such as natural disasters and epidemics. This will be implemented from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Thi