Streets, gateways heading to Hanoi, HCMC congested on fourth day of Tet

Many streets and gateways heading to the city center of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were congested on February 13 (the fourth day of Tet) as holidaymakers returned to work and study.

From the afternoon of February 13, the traffic diversity at expressways and gateways to the capital city of Hanoi has escalated as people are coming back to the city to work and study.

Serious traffic congestion occurred on the Hanoi – Hai Phong Expressway, heading to Co Linh, Long Bien District; the Cao Bo – Mai Son Expressway, a section from rest stop to toll plaza; the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway and the gateway in the Southern part of Hanoi.

Vehicles moved very slowly, even forced to travel to emergency lanes on the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway.

The Highway Traffic Patrol Team No. 3 under the Traffic Police Department regulated and guided vehicles travelling to the Van Diem intersection (Thuong Tin) to move from the expressway to National Highway No.1 to reach Hanoi. However, the traffic congestion still happened.

The Hanoi Police predicted that the traffic congestion would escalate on the fourth and fifth days of Tet as crowded people and vehicles set to come back to the city for working and studying.

The National Steering Committee for Traffic Safety said that crowded people and a high volume of vehicles were recorded on the routes leading to the center of Hanoi, coach and train stations and some transit points of buses in recent two days.

Similarly, prolonged serious traffic congestion occurred on the streets of Ton Duc Thang, Hai Ba Trung, Dong Khoi, Me Linh Roundabout and so on as people, tourists and vehicles flocked to the city center to enjoy Tet activities.

The Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway, the section from Km3 – Km12 and the section from An Phu Intersection to the over-head road through the former District 9 to Long Phuoc toll plaza recorded traffic congestion.

The city's expressway management unit recommended that drivers should grasp the traffic situation in advance of their journeys.

