Steel coil falling off tractor-trailer crushes car

As a tractor-trailer was moving in Hanoi’s Thach That District when a steel coil it carried fell off and rolled over a parked car.

The steel coil rolled about 10 m and then crushed a 4-seat car parked on the sidewalk. Fortunately, there was no one in the car and there were no people nearby at the time of the accident, so no loss of life was reported.

According to initial information, before the accident, the tractor was carrying three coils of steel. The steel coils unfastened and fell on the car.

At the scene, the 4-seat car was deformed, next to a steel coil leaning against the wall of Thach That District Post Office. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Prior, some people got injuries because coils of steel fell off container trucks onto roads in many localities. According to the regulations, anyone transporting goods with negligence leading to traffic accidents will be fined VND8 million-VND12 million and a driver’s license will be revoked in 2-4 months.