State President receives outgoing Algerian Ambassador

State President Luong Cuong (R) receives Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Sofiane Chaib. (Photo: Nhandan)

Congratulating Chaib on being appointed by the Algerian Government to the position of Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cuong expressed his hope that, in his new role and with the special affection he developed during his tenure in Vietnam, the diplomat will continue to pay attention to and promote measures to further deepen the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Algeria in various fields.

Appreciating Algeria's important role and position in Africa, the State leader affirmed that Vietnam always values its traditional relations and friendly cooperation with Algeria. He said he believes that the two countries will continue to strengthen their cooperation more comprehensively in all areas, particularly in politics-diplomacy, economics-trade-investment, culture, education, and people-to-people exchange, in order to match the potential of each country.

Chaib said that during his tenure in Vietnam, he has made continuous efforts to nurture the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries, particularly through organizing a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee and closely coordinating with ministries and sectors to implement specific conclusions and actions in bilateral cooperation.

He affirmed that after returning to Algeria for his new assignment, regardless of the position he holds, he will always bear in mind an image of Vietnam - a country rich in historical and cultural traditions, with dynamic economic development and an increasingly prominent role and status on the international stage.

President Luong Cuong appreciated the diplomat’s contributions during his tenure in Vietnam, which have helped foster and strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The two sides agreed that both countries should continue to support each other at multilateral forums and work together to contribute to peace, stability, and sustainable development in both regions and in the world.

Chaib conveyed an invitation to visit Algeria from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the Vietnamese State President at a convenient time. Cuong accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his desire to welcome the President of Algeria to Vietnam in the near future.

