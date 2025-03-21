State President receives former Special Ambassador for Vietnam – Japan

The success of the Vietnam – Japan relations today comes as a result of efforts by generations of leaders from both nations, with Mr. Sugi Ryotaro making a significant contribution, said President Luong Cuong.

State President Luong Cuong (right) welcomes former Special Ambassador for Vietnam – Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi on March 20.

State President Luong Cuong welcomed former Special Ambassador for Vietnam – Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi on March 20, expressing deep appreciation for his guest's decades-long contributions to bilateral ties.

The Vietnamese State leader commended the former ambassador as a close friend of Vietnam and acknowledged his tireless efforts over nearly 40 years in strengthening the Vietnam – Japan friendship.

Reflecting on the progress made since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership over a year ago, the leader noted the continued development of bilateral relations, with political trust reinforced and economic cooperation serving as a key pillar. Education and healthcare cooperation, cultural exchanges, locality-to-locality collaboration, and people-to-people ties have also been increasingly deepened.

He emphasised that the success of the Vietnam – Japan relations today comes as a result of efforts by generations of leaders from both nations, with former Special Ambassador for Vietnam – Japan Sugi Ryotaro making a significant contribution.

For his part, Sugi reaffirmed his deep affection for Vietnam and his commitment to further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

He briefed the Vietnamese President on ongoing projects supporting disadvantaged communities in Vietnam, particularly in remote and mountainous regions.

They include the construction and renovation of dormitory facilities for a primary and secondary school in Yen Bai province, aimed at providing students with a better learning environment. He has also been assisting the Nghia Lo General Hospital with free medical check-ups and liver disease screenings for ethnic minority communities.

Additionally, former Special Ambassador for Vietnam – Japan Sugi Ryotaro proposed the establishment of a music ensemble for visually impaired children at the Hanoi-based Nguyen Dinh Chieu School, an institution he has supported for the past 30 years. He also expressed his wish to contribute to further strengthening cultural and tourism links between Vietnam and Japan.

President Luong Cuong expressed his gratitude for former Special Ambassador for Vietnam – Japan Sugi Ryotaro’s philanthropic initiatives, particularly those benefiting Vietnamese children. He affirmed that the Vietnamese State will continue to support and facilitate his charitable endeavours, ensuring that his meaningful ideas are brought to fruition.

He noted that many Vietnamese people, even those who have never met former Special Ambassador for Vietnam – Japan Sugi Ryotaro, are aware of and deeply moved by his generosity. The leader also highly valued his projects aimed at improving public health in remote areas and promoting Vietnam’s tourism in Japan.

Perceiving that there remains ample room for bilateral relations, the President expressed his hope that Sugi will continue his dedicated efforts to advance the Vietnam – Japan comprehensive strategic partnership across all sectors, expand cultural exchanges, and promote Japan’s image in Vietnam, thereby reinforcing mutual understanding – an important stepping stone for elevating bilateral relations to new heights.

