State President arrives in Beijing for third Belt and Road Forum

State President Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport around the noon of October 17, starting a trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

This was the first visit to China by President Thuong since the 13th National Party Congress of Vietnam and the 20th National Party Congress of China at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

At the airport, the President and the delegation were welcomed by Chinese Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Ni Hong, and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, among others.

During the third BRF, President Thuong is scheduled to attend the forum’s opening ceremony, a high-level session on the digital economy, and bilateral meetings with leaders of some countries and international organizations.

He will also have meetings with leaders of China and receive executives from some leading Chinese businesses in the fields of technology and telecommunications.

Amid many complex and unpredictable developments in the international situation and strong changes in the world’s economy, President Thuong and the Vietnamese delegation’s attendance at the third BRF is considered a practical activity helping implement the country’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and proactive, comprehensive, flexible and effective integration into the world.

It is also meant to send out a message about Vietnam being a friend, trustworthy partner, and active and responsible member of the international community contributing to regional and global peace, stability, development, and cooperation.