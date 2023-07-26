State leader’s Vatican visit to open up prospects for bilateral ties: official

President Vo Van Thuong’s visit to the Vatican on July 27 will help open up new prospects for bilateral relations in the coming time, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang.

This is the first high-level contact move between the two sides in the past seven years and a very important event for them to discuss measures to promote bilateral relations as well as Catholic activities in Vietnam.

Hang said that the Vietnam - Vatican relations have seen positive progress over the past time. The two sides have maintained high-level contact, as well as effectively implemented the Joint Working Group mechanism. Since 2011, the permanent representative of the Holy See has been active in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese State has followed a consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the freedom of belief and religion, creating favorable conditions for religious activities in general and Catholic activities in particular.

On the Vatican side, Pope Benedict XVI issued instructions and messages directing Vietnamese Catholic dignitaries and followers to accompany the nation, become good citizens and contribute to the country.