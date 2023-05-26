State leader meets youth exemplars in following President Ho’s teachings

President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with 75 young people from the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc who are role models in following late President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings in Hanoi on May 25.



The exemplars have made substantial contributions to activities of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and youth movements, and have positive influence on their peers in the Central Agencies’ Bloc.

Sharing their stories about following the late leader’s teachings, they said they have become further aware of the great values of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example and style during the process, and unceasingly exerted efforts to make self-improvement, upheld patriotism, and braved difficulties to work for the sake of the community.

They expressed their determination to keep studying and following President Ho’s teachings as well as the examples set by forerunners to contribute to national construction.

Hailing achievements by the youth exemplars from the Central Agencies’ Bloc, President Thuong emphasised the important role of young people in national development and safeguarding.

He called on young people of Vietnam to maintain passion for their works, keep exerting efforts, stay creative to overcome all challenges, continually move ahead, and avoid being complacent about themselves or their attainments so as to make longer and firmer steps forwards and achieve higher goals.

The State leader expressed his hope that young people, in any positions, will perform their work with the highest sense of responsibility and the best quality to serve the Fatherland and the people, deserve as role models, and help with national development.