State budget revenue from non-state sector shows positive signs

State budget revenue is estimated to reach VND232,498 billion (US$9.5 billion) in the first nine months of the year, reaching 71.9 percent of the year estimate and equaling 95.7 percent over the same period in 2022.

Of which, the revenue from production and business activities gained more than VND137 trillion (US$5.6 billion).

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, three areas having an uptrend over the same period last year were local state-owned enterprises with 0.1 percent, foreign-invested enterprises with 0.3 percent and non-state industrial and service sectors with 9.8 percent.

The city's economic growth in the third quarter showed positive signs thanks to policies of removing difficulties for enterprises, applying preferential tax rates, cost reduction.