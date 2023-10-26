State budget revenue from non-state sector shows positive signs

Of which, the revenue from production and business activities gained more than VND137 trillion (US$5.6 billion).
According to the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, three areas having an uptrend over the same period last year were local state-owned enterprises with 0.1 percent, foreign-invested enterprises with 0.3 percent and non-state industrial and service sectors with 9.8 percent.
The city's economic growth in the third quarter showed positive signs thanks to policies of removing difficulties for enterprises, applying preferential tax rates, cost reduction.