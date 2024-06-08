State budget collection from import and export rebounds

The Vietnam Customs yesterday informed hat in the first 5 months of 2024, the state budget collection from import and export rebounded reaching VND165,696 billion (US$6,506,079,744), an increase of 7.4 percent over the same period last year.

The Vietnam Customs made the statement at at a press brief yesterday.

According to the Vietnam Customs’ latest information, in May 2024, Vietnam's total import and export of goods is estimated to reach $66.62 billion, an increase of 9.1 percent (equivalent to $5.58 billion) compared to the previous month.

Of the amount of $66.62 billion, exports were estimated to reach $32.81 billion, up 5.7 percent and imports were estimated to reach $33.81 billion, up 12.7 percent compared to the previous month. The trade balance in May 2024 was estimated to have a trade deficit of $1 billion.

Moreover, exports in May 2024 were estimated to increase strongly in the group of fruits and vegetables while imports increased strongly in items such as crude oil, computers, electronic products and components, machinery, equipment, tools and accessories.

Accumulated in the first 5 months of 2024, total import and export were estimated to reach $305.53 billion, an increase of 16.6 percent (equivalent to $44.56 billion) compared to the same period in 2023. The trade balance in the first 5 months of 2024, the whole country still had a surplus of $8 billion.

State budget revenue from import and export activities in May 2024 reached VND38,940 billion, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to the previous month. The total accumulated State budget revenue from import and export in the first 5 months reached VND165.696 billion, equivalent to 44.2 percent of the assigned plan, a year on year increase of 7.4 percent.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan