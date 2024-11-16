Startup Forum: Green Economy - New Driving Force for Development kicked off

The Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, yesterday hosted the opening ceremony of the second Mekong Delta Startup Forum in 2024.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Phan Van Thang, together with leaders of the Provincial Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board and the People's Committee of Dong Thap province, at the opening ceremony.

Being a major economic hub, the Mekong Delta is home to nearly 60,000 active businesses witnessing an annual influx of approximately 400 - 500 new ventures. Additionally, it serves as the country's most significant agricultural production area, accounting for roughly one-third of the nation’s overall agricultural GDP.

Nevertheless, the region confronts numerous formidable challenges posed by climate change, necessitating an imperative economic transformation. In particular, the agricultural sector must undergo a transformative process, prioritizing sustainability and innovation.

According to Vice Chairman of Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee Tran Tri Quang, the highlight of this year’s forum with the theme 'Green Economy - New Driving Force for Development' is that Dong Thap will initiate the initiative to establish the Mekong Green Transformation Network aiming to form a force, promoting public-private cooperation, contributing to the realization of sustainable development solutions and environmental protection and green transformation.

The forum is poised to serve as a significant milestone, marking a transformation for Dong Thap and the surrounding provinces and cities within the Mekong Delta. It aims to foster closer ties among these regions, collaboratively establishing a framework for effective cooperation and dialogue between the public and private sectors. This initiative will focus on innovation, inter-regional development, and the strategic utilization of the region's potential and strengths. By mobilizing both internal and external resources to their fullest extent, the forum seeks to achieve visible outcomes in sustainable socio-economic development, thereby supporting business growth and advancing the green economic agenda of the Mekong Delta.

Mr. Quang stated that the forum's activities aim to connect resources and markets to facilitate the development of products, startup initiatives, and technology services in Dong Thap Province and the Mekong Delta.

Additionally, the forum seeks to recognize outstanding individuals, groups, and organizations involved in startup and innovation efforts, thereby establishing a sustainable ecosystem for startups and innovation grounded in science, technology, and digital transformation.

The Mekong Startup Forum - Second in 2024 includes a series of practical activities lasting from September to November 2024.

Mr. Quang explained that the Second Forum is designed to support Startups in enhancing their roles and visibility, advocate for policy changes to overcome obstacles, propose innovative solutions, and develop cutting-edge technologies to optimize local resources and meet evolving global demands.

At the forum, the Final Round of the Mekong Innovation Competition 2024 took place, with the enthusiastic participation of young people, with 136 projects from 18 provinces and cities across the country. Through the rounds, the 10 best projects competed in the final round.

At the forum, numerous innovative models and technologies focused on modernity, sustainability, and low emissions were showcased. Various technological products utilized in agricultural production were presented and demonstrated by different units and organizations.

Notably, a representative from Shoes Agtech Company unveiled the Airboots technology, a super lightweight robot designed for rice cultivation, featuring three functions: fertilization, spraying, and seed sowing. Additionally, Rynan Technologies Vietnam Joint Stock Company introduced a digital agricultural ecosystem platform along with data concerning greenhouse gas emissions. The Center for Startup Support and Technology Transfer in the Retail Industry, along with the Chairman of the Farmers' Association of An Nhon Commune in Chau Thanh District, Dong Thap Province, presented the IMO Solution, which focuses on agriculture, environmental sustainability, and green startups. Furthermore, representatives from Queen Farm and Agritech introduced a Resource Management Solution tailored for high-tech ecological agriculture models.

The forum included an exhibition highlighting innovative startup products and green economy solutions, drawing inspiration from the region's indigenous resources. Furthermore, a "Connection - Reaching Out" Talkshow explored three key themes: sustainable agricultural models and food processing, green tourism initiatives, and youth-led innovation in the digital age.

By Tin Huy – Translated By Anh Quan